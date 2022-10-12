David W. Wendt

Beaverhead County Undersheriff David Wendt aims to succeed retiring sheriff Paul Craft, as one of three possible sheriff candidates in next month’s election.

Wendt, a Republican, faces off against Libertarian Jack T. Nicholas of Dillon and Independent Chris Brozell of Lima.

Wendt, 49, graduated from Lima High School in 1992, and attended the University of Montana Western with the intention of going into teaching. He started his law enforcement career in Beaverhead County as a reserve deputy in 1997 as a summer job that turned into a career.

“It’s been my job ever since,” the Lima native and current resident said.

Wendt said his upbringing on the family ranch in Lima taught him life lessons that stressed hard work, dependability and commitment. He met his wife of 25 years, Keri, in the county and they have raised five children together.

Wendt has served as a patrol deputy, detention officer, deputy coroner and undersheriff, and served on fire and ambulance and search and rescue teams. Wendt returned to Beaverhead in 2019, following his tenure as undersheriff in Meagher County. He said he has worked under five different sheriffs during his law enforcement career, and decided to return to Beaverhead when he learned Craft was running to head the department.

“It is my desire to continue the well-functioning department that Sheriff Paul Craft currently maintains,” he said. I have the utmost respect and gratitude for Sheriff Craft and will continue to utilize his example of service. Upon learning of Sheriff Craft’s plan to not seek another term, I felt strongly that it was time to step up to the challenge and give back to the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department, and to the community that I love.”

Wendt referred to Craft’s multi-year effort to update and improve communications around the county, upgrade equipment at the 911 center to bring the department up to current technological standards. Wendt hopes to create a new Wise River deputy position, to provide more law enforcement coverage for that end of the county. There is currently a Wisdom-based deputy who patrols Jackson and Wise River, but having an additional deputy in that area will improve response times. Wendt noted Craft wanted to create the position sooner, but got wrapped up with the communications and equipment upgrades that have taken his full four-year term to complete. He also wants to replace the aging vehicle fleet.

“It has been a great blessing to me to be able to bring my family back to Beaverhead County,” he added. “As sheriff, I want to do all I can to continue to make Beaverhead County a peaceful and safe place for individuals and families that reside there.”