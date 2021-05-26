Cuts to mental health, social services create lasting impact

Editor’s Note: This is the last story in a four-part series focusing on mental health.

Three years ago, budget cuts bit deep, abruptly closing a number of behavioral health and social services locations statewide.

“In 2017 and 2018, the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) had to cut $49.5 million from its budget, and most of that came from community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment,” Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana Executive Director Mary Windecker said. “The mental health and substance use clients got caught in the middle.”

Beaverhead County was particularly hard hit. Within the span of a few months, the Office of Public Assistance (OPA), Department of Job and Family Services, Western Montana Mental Health and Southwest Chemical Dependency offices closed their doors in Dillon. County residents depending on that assistance were left stranded; the closest place to receive services was Butte.

The impact was immediate, and the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council’s (LAC) members worked with local providers to cobble together a stopgap. With the help of the area’s legislators (House District 72 Rep. Tom Welch and State Sen. Jeff Welborn), then-DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan agreed to send a Butte-area OPA representative to Dillon once a week.

“To her credit, she lived up to what she told us she’d do,” Welch said of Hogan.

The LAC also established the Beaverhead Resource Assistance Center (RAC). The RAC, located in the treasurer’s office building on Washington Street, staffs a consultant to help people find the services they need.

In summer 2018, state legislators added $30 million to the DPHHS budget when state revenue appeared better than had been anticipated.

“Unfortunately, very little of that money went into the programs that were cut. Since then, we’ve been rebuilding – program by program,” Windecker said. “We’ve been able to reinstate some programs – children’s case management, home support services, substance use disorder treatment, and intensive outpatient services. While they are not at the rate they were before the cuts, they are at least up enough that providers can run those programs.

“What still isn’t in place are a lot of the rural programs that were cut,” she added.

Many of the programs are a “fee for service” model – the provider does not get paid for travel time to and from an appointment – so they cannot operate in smaller communities. And by the same token, residents who need those services may not have easy access to transportation to drive there in the first place.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the situation went from bad to worse. State agencies went to remote access. Businesses closed their doors, some never to reopen. Residents in industries that cannot work remotely lost jobs.

Residents without a car to drive to services then did not need one – but they also may not have internet access to contact the agencies that could help them, either.

“The need for mental health and substance use disorder treatment increased substantially because of COVID,” Windecker said. “Historically, one out of five people seeks treatment for either. In some new studies done since COVID – we’re now at one in three.”

Substance use and mental health struggles are hallmarks of Montana. Over the past 30 years, Montana is consistently in the top five states for suicide rates in the nation, and Beaverhead County is one of the highest in the state for suicide-related deaths.

“Unfortunately, behavioral health providers went into the COVID pandemic without any reserve financially, because of the budget cuts. When COVID hit, they had nothing left,” she added. “I don’t know if there’s a good time for a pandemic, but this had to be – for Montana providers – one of the worst times. We were decimated by budget cuts.”

Montana legislators added funding to mental and behavioral health in the new budget.

“There was probably not as much done as I thought there might be, in general. I think as time goes on, as the problem gets bigger, we’ll get more resources to it. But I think between now and next session I hope to see some progress,” Welch said. “In terms of staffing, there’s not a lot more people. But budget wise, there’s more money for mental health.”

Welch pointed to added dollars for children’s mental health services, for the mental health bureau’s developmental disabilities and intensive behavioral center, for the addictive and mental health disorders division, and mental health nursing care. Telehealth and broadband access were also bolstered through federal COVID relief dollars. Welch said the most focus was on expanding youth and elderly care.

Welch said he expected the pandemic to have a lasting impact on Montanans.

“Even once COVID goes away, and there’s no masks, and you are out and about – there are people that will never go back to the routine they had. It’s a lifechanging event,” Welch said. “It’s never going to be like it was before. Telehealth helps – you spend less time driving and more time getting care. But it’s still not ideal.

“We’re not going to have more people here – we’re not going to have people for five days a week in the office. Those days are gone, probably,” he added.

Windecker noted the increases in the budget did not add up to a cost of living increase, and these services will need more than that.

“Until we get state leadership that wants to make a transformative change to the ways behavioral health systems work in Montana, then we’re going to just always be racing to the bottom, and providing what services we can,” she said. “If we can expand broadband and keep reimbursement for telehealth, we have a good shot for effectively serving a lot of people in the state. It’s about the best thing we could spend on for the future.”

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Crisis Text Line

Text 741-741

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Community Support Center Crisis Hotline

1-800-253-9811

24 hours a day, 7 days a week