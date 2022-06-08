Cubs honor former manager Gail Whitworth

The Dillon Cubs on Sunday honored a past program stalwart, a current senior standout and a potential future star during a doubleheader with the Butte Miners.

“I am bummed that we lost,” said Cubs Head Coach Zach McRae, whose team got swept Sunday by the Miners.

“But it was pretty cool to honor Gail Whitworth and see all the no. 9s out here,” added McRae of his Cubs wearing special jerseys for the occasion with the former Cubs manager’s number on all their backs.

An accomplished baseball player during his younger days, Whitworth posted plenty of impressive numbers as the Cubs skipper.

From 1982 to 2000, he led Cubs to hundreds of wins, four district titles and a state crown.

His overall contributions to the Cubs and community seem incalculable, as Whitworth applied his wisdom, wit and work ethic to help hundreds of young men navigate life on and off the baseball field.

“Gail was my neighbor. We had a lot of conversations about baseball and life. We are very thankful to his contribution to the Dillon Cubs. We have what we have because he worked his trail off and gave up a lot of his time to the Dillon Cubs. The Cubs will always be home to Gail and his family,” said McRae, who saw a current Cub player also honored Sunday.

“Every year we give awards in our dad’s name,” Leigh-Ann Whitworth said during in-between games ceremonies Sunday.

“The Bring It Home Award really means what my dad was. He was awesome on the field, and created great ballplayers, but he always talked to his kids about being great players off the field,” said Whitworth of her father, a wellspring of baseballrelated sayings that also applied to life in genral.

“I love this award because it has our dad’s picture on it. But I love it more because the culture of baseball is alive and well in Dillon, Montana,” added Whitworth before bestowing the award on Cub Conner Vezina.

“Conner is a great baseball player,” said McRae.

“But he’s also a great person and a great leader who leads by example. He doesn’t say much, but he works his tail off. He doesn’t say much because he doesn’t have to. But when he speaks, the other players know to listen.”

Sunday’s ceremonies also included the giving of a futures award to Brandt Nelson, a dedicated young player out of Silver Star.

“One day, I was just out playing with my dad. We had a whole day playing baseball, and I’ve been playing ever since,’” said ten-year-old Nelson, who got a $300 gift certificate to buy a new bat with his award.

Next up for the Cubs, a lot of baseball.

The team will head to Three Forks on Friday for the annual Gallatin Valley Outlaws tourney, during which the Cubs are scheduled to play five games in three days, before heading to Bozeman to play a doubleheader on Monday, and then returning to Dillon next Tuesday, when the Cubs will host a doubleheader against the always formidable the Belgrade Bandits.

“Hey, this is what we signed up for,” said McRae of the midseason glut of games, “and this is what we love to do.”