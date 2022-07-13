Cubs head into home stretch of season
By
M.P. Regan
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The Dillon Cubs American Legion baseball team enjoyed a bit of a late-season seventhinning stretch, with the cancellation/postponement of its pair of doubleheaders last week.
The rest should help freshen up Cubbie pitching arms for the last two weeks of the season, which will feature a 1 p.m. home doubleheader against the Helena Reps on Saturday, July 16, at Ray Lynch Park in Dillon.
The twin bill against the Reps represents the Cubs final scheduled regular-season home games of the 2022 conference season, set to climax with the Southern A District tourney July 21–24 in Butte.
The top two finishers in the district tourney will gain spots at the July 28–31 State A tourney in Belgrade.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT