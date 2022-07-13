Cubs head into home stretch of season

The Dillon Cubs American Legion baseball team enjoyed a bit of a late-season seventhinning stretch, with the cancellation/postponement of its pair of doubleheaders last week.

The rest should help freshen up Cubbie pitching arms for the last two weeks of the season, which will feature a 1 p.m. home doubleheader against the Helena Reps on Saturday, July 16, at Ray Lynch Park in Dillon.

The twin bill against the Reps represents the Cubs final scheduled regular-season home games of the 2022 conference season, set to climax with the Southern A District tourney July 21–24 in Butte.

The top two finishers in the district tourney will gain spots at the July 28–31 State A tourney in Belgrade.