Cubs head to hibernation

The Cubs staged two fight backs in their final game.But a third, late surge by Anaconda carried the A’s to a 16-8 triumph over Dillon in a knockout game last week at the Montana American Legion Baseball Southern A District Tournament in Butte.The loss to Anaconda coupled with their 10-1 setback the previous day to the Gallatin Valley Outlaws ended the young Cubs district tourney and their trying 2022 journey, during which wins proved difficult to come by on the way to 15-33 overall record and 6-12 in league mark.Anaconda (7-29, 2-18) found victory even less frequently in 2022, but ...