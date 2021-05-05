Cubbies sweep Eagles in home opener

Playing at home for the first time this season, the Dillon Cubs last weekend showed why they could be going places in 2021.

The Cubs enjoyed a comfortable and comprehensive sweep of the Missoula Eagles on Sunday that exhibited the depth and breadth of their roster.

The Cubbies took the opener, 11-2, and then triumphed, 18-3 in the mercy-rule shortened nightcap as the late afternoon air turned blustery and chilly before the hosts closed out play in unusual fashion.

“We’ll take it,” smiled Cubs Head Coach Greg Fitzgerald of the successful pickoff throw to Anthony Macias at first base from pitcher Cole Pulliam that nabbed a Missoula baserunner and ended the inning and the day of baseball at Cubs Field in Ray Lynch Park in Dillon.

“It was getting cold, and we were ready to be done,” added Fitzgerald, who got good hitting, solid fielding and fine pitching in Sunday’s two wins.

“I was pleased with how we approached at-bats today. Our guys were taking good hacks, early in counts, and driving the ball. They weren’t hitting little bloopers. They were hitting it hard,” said Fitzgerald, who got 11 hits, 11 RBIs and 18 runs from the three players in the meat of his batting order—Pete Gibson (4 for 4, with 5 RBIs and 6 runs scored in the two games), Jace Fitzgerald (5 for 8, 4 RBIs, 5 runs) and Connor Curnow (2 for 6, 2 RBIs and 7 runs).

“We wanted to be more aggressive early in counts. That’s one of the things that we struggled with last weekend. We got behind in counts and then we were kind of defensive with our swings. We were a lot more aggressive today,” said Fitzgerald, who had just one of his batters get caught looking at a third strike Sunday.

The Cubs also performed well in the field—especially for an early season doubleheader contested under shifting, sometimes tricky weather conditions.

“We had a little talk in the second inning after we had a couple errors,” said Fitzgerald of the brief lecture he delivered following a few Cub miscues that led to the Eagles’ three runs in the first two innings of Sunday’s second game.

“But overall, I think our kids are doing well defensively, doing what they need to do. We are making some plays we may not have made a year ago,” said Fitzgerald of a team roster he’s fostered over the past four years from a collection of talented young players into a largely veteran unit primed for the baseball success that can only come with the help of solid fielding.

“It’s nice to see Anthony Macias picking balls out of the dirt at first base.”

“This actually my first year playing first base,” said Macias, of taking over the starting role at one of the toughest and most important positions—one manned so ably in the recent past by Cub alums such as Ben Jones and Logan Wilson.

“Last year, I practiced there a couple days, but this is my first season playing it,” said Macias, who has returned to the Cubs roster after essentially two years on the sidelines rehabbing a shoulder injury.

“I actually wanted to come back and play before I was completely healed,” revealed Macias of his eagerness to return to baseball and the Cubs.

“It’s the brotherhood we have here,” said Macias of what motivated him to hike the long road back from what could have been a baseball-career-ending injury.

“And the sport is pretty fun, too.”

Macias did not take the mound Sunday as he did the weekend before in Florence, where the Cubs got swept in a pair of tight, low-scoring games against the Bitterroot Bucs.

But the staff southpaw didn’t have to, as the Cubbies got fine pitching performances from multiple hurlers.

Cole Pulliam went the distance on the mound without walking a batter in the second game.

“Cole had a really good outing in game two,” said Fitzgerald of the team’s top catcher who also developed into one of the Cubs top pitchers last season.

And the Cubs spelled ‘relief’ L-A-G-U-N-A-S in Sunday’s first.

“Tyler Lagunas actually didn’t give up a hit—he no-hit them for five innings,” said Fitzgerald of the stellar performance Laguans delivered after getting called to the mound with two outs in the first inning.

“So, we got through today pitching only four guys,” recalled Fitzgerald of a pitching quartet that included Damon Skradski, who also sat out most of last year with injury.

“So, we saved some arms, which is great, because next weekend we’ve got four games in two days, and that is going to be a bit more of a test.”

Next up for the Cubs, hosting a pair of doubleheaders.

On Saturday, May 8, the Cubs will welcome league rivals the Livingston Braves for a twin bill beginning at 1 p.m.—the same time the Cubbies will take on the Bitterroot Bucs on Sunday, May 9, on Cubs Field in Dillon, starting at 1 p.m.