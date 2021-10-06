Critical fire conditions may fuel wildfires, cooler weather expected later in the week

The Wisdom area’s Trail Creek fire – Montana’s largest wildfire – is slowly coming under control, though early week hot and windy conditions have firefighters on high alert.

Trail Creek sat at 61,992 acres, with 69% of its perimeter contained as of Monday. Warmer temperatures, low humidity and high winds are expected to increase fire activity in the Smithy, May and Nugget creek areas, according to the Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team’s daily update. On Sunday, helicopter drops supported suppression efforts in the Nugget Creek area, dropping an estimated

60,000 gallons of water through the day. Suppression repair and road grading has begun in most areas of the fire. Firefighters are monitoring Nez Perce Creek and Morgan Jones Lake.

The Alder Creek fire west of Wise River sits at 36,930 acres, with 45% of its perimeter contained. Some areas of the fire are expected to see increased activity from the warm, dry weather, including Christiansen, Calvert and Osborne creeks. Crews are monitoring Tucker and Sawlog creeks.

The Sand Lake fire, northeast of Wisdom, remains unchanged. Its growth has been minimal and the fire is being monitored by air due to its location.

Critical fire weather condi tions are expected this week, though an unsettled weather pattern is coming in near the weekend. That weather change should bring cooler, more humid weather and possible rain or snow.

Firefighters are asking hunters to be cautious in the fire area, as firefighters may be designated as lookouts working in hunting areas. Firefighters ask the public not to fly drones over the wildfires, as drones prevent them from having aircraft help with fire suppression.

Gibbonsville, Idaho, residents are prepared to evacuate if needed. U.S. Route 93, Highway 43 from Chief Joseph Pass to Wise River, and the Pioneer Scenic Byway are open to traf fic. Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft lifted all evacuations in the Alder Creek fire area.

Parts of the Continental Divide Trail are closed; the Big Hole National Battlefield, May Creek and Steel Creek campgrounds are closed. Closure orders for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices, and closure orders for the Salmon-Challis National Forest can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices. The Bureau of Land Management also has closure orders in effect.

For information on fire restrictions on public lands, visit www.mtfireinfo.org in Montana and www.idahofireinfo.com in Idaho.