Craft looks back on 30-year law enforcement career

Sheriff Paul Craft un-retired to fix an issue.

“I saw a problem, and I believed I could rectify that problem. I did, within the first three months of being in office,” he said. “As far as I was concerned, at that point I could have left, and could have turned (the sheriff’s office) over to somebody else and left at that point. But I didn’t.”

Craft referred to “human resources problems” related to now-former deputy Mike Miles, who – at the time – had been fired from the sheriff’s office by former sheriff Frank Kluesner. Craft reinstated Miles, and finalized any lingering issues related to the dismissal.

Craft retired from the Dillon Police chief position after 25 years total in the department, but realized other updates and improvements needed to be done before he felt comfortable returning to his leisure time.

“The issues out there – in regards to officer safety, stuff in the jail and dispatch – there were a whole bunch of projects that needed to be done,” the 69-year-old said.

During Craft’s tenure, the existing county jail was updated and remodeled to fix plumbing and added some inmate capacity. The 911 dispatch center was cleaned up and reorganized. New software and equipment were installed, bringing operations into the 21st century. A new radio repeater was installed in the Wise River area, and other radio repeaters around the county were updated.

“There’s some stuff left undone, but I can’t do everything. I’ll make room for somebody to step up and finish those projects,” he said. “That’s the one thing about (sheriff-elect) David (Wendt). We went over the projects I had last June, and he finished off those projects basically.”

Craft was out of the office for a few months recovering from a health issue, and Undersheriff Wendt focused on wrapping up what he was unable to attend to at the time.

“I’m pretty proud of what I got accomplished, and I will say I didn’t do it alone. I had a lot of help from different officers, the county, the commissioners were great to work with, Tom Wagenknecht, Tracy Sawyer, we worked as a team to get a lot of these projects done,” he said, referring to the county’s Disaster Emergency Services and Geographic Information System coordinators.

Craft pointed to the jail renovations project as one improvement he was most pleased to see completed, alongside the communications and equipment upgrades for dispatch and law enforcement.

Still to finish are the installation of the backup generator for the entire courthouse, and some smaller projects.

Craft started his career as a mechanic; he transitioned into law enforcement and moved to Montana from Salt Lake City. In his career, policing went from a lot of handwritten paperwork to being able to do much of the busywork from a cell phone.

“I think the changes are better – I think they help us be more efficient and able to get things done,” he said.

Crime in Beaverhead County has changed as well, some to the good and some for the bad, Craft noted. The sheer number of citations issued during Labor Day weekend has dropped substantially from the time he started at the city.

“It has very much taken on a calmer, less people-outdrinking- and-doing-stupid-stuff weekend,” he said. “We don’t have the arrests we used to.”

Craft attributed some of that to changes in how events took place throughout the weekend. The concert used to be held on the Monday of Labor Day, extending the length of the festivities.

But on the down side, the types of crimes overall have become more violent.

“Over the course of my 25 years with the city, there were just a very few instances where law enforcement had to pull their gun and maybe fire,” he said. “It seems people are more ready to fire, are a little more aggressive, and it concerns me.”

Beaverhead County has seen an increase in the reporting of sexual crimes in the past few years, which can be viewed two different ways – positive in that people are comfortable reporting them, but negative because they are happening at all.

“One of the biggest problems is the internet and sexting, that’s what they call it,” he said. “We had a few of those cases, but now it seems like they are showing up on a weekly or monthly basis. It’s crazy out there, especially with younger kids. With cell phones and the internet, they don’t realize even though they send those out over a text, the person receiving it is not the only one that gets it. It goes to others, and once it hits the market out there, it explodes, and there’s nothing they can do about it.”

But Craft said he was encouraged that people are more willing to talk about these issues and know how to get the help they need, or that they trust their local law enforcement enough to report it at all. And local officials are learning more and more how best to get the information to charge a crime without traumatizing the victim.

Leaving now is bittersweet, he said, despite being ready to retire – for good – this time.

“I’m going to miss the people. There aren’t many people left in here that were on board when I was with the city. (Deputy) Ceth Haggard, (Deputy) Ken Peterson, (Dillon Police Chief) Jeremy Alvarez are still here. I’ve watched some of these kids grow up. Ceth, I’ve known since he was little. For that matter, I watched (former police chief) Don Guiberson grow up,” he said.

Craft said he has a clean bill of health, and he and his wife Jan are looking forward to having more free time to spend with each other and with their extended family.

“I feel like a 38-year-old teenager,” he joked, noting he and his family most recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyworld and Universal Studios in Florida.

Craft’s last day is Dec. 31. “I want to thank my staff, the Beaverhead County Commissioners, everybody in the courthouse and the general public for their support over the years,” he said. “Beaverhead County has been very good to me.”