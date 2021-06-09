COVID vaccination pace slows in Beaverhead, Montana

The vaccination rate across Beaverhead County and Montana as a whole has slowed, though uptake is still ahead of the national average.

As of Tuesday, 46% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is close behind the county with 44% of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Nationally, 42.1% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state is no longer updating its databases on the weekends, so residents should expect new case counts to be higher than usual at the beginning of the week. As of Tuesday, there were 112,518 total COVID-19 positive cases and 1,634 deaths listed for the state; 674 new cases and 21 deaths were added in the past week. Some of those deaths and cases are the result of data reconciliation efforts, though the 121 new cases added Monday were new ones added over the weekend.

Beaverhead County added two new cases over the past week. As of Tuesday, there were two active cases and 913 total for the county. records on school case tallies and COVID-19 variant cases statewide this week. As of May 26, there have been 198 total “breakthrough” COVID cases (cases resulting after a person has been fully immunized against the virus). Of those cases, 22 people were hospitalized and two people died. There have been 260 total virus variant cases in the state, with the majority of those the United Kingdom variant, followed by the two California strains. Beaverhead County had two cases of one of the California variants.

Nationally, there have been more than 33.1 million COVID cases and over 594,800 deaths counted as of Monday, according to the CDC.