COVID surge hits SD #10 schools

At a special emergency meeting called Monday to address a significant uptick in COVID cases among its students and staffers, the Dillon School District #10 Board of Trustees decided to stay the course on its current approach to the pandemic.

For the time being.

But the board also approved a series of contingency measures for the district to implement if the surge escalates further.

“We have a very high percentage of our kids sick right now,” advised SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman, who distributed figures to the district’s board members in attendance indicating that just last week, the district recorded 17 confirmed positive cases of COVID amongst its staff and students, as well as 35 quarantines in just the second week of classes of the 2021–22 school year that kicked off on Sept. 7.

While still relatively slight juxtaposized against the district’s totals of more than 1,250 students and 100 staffers, the figures dwarf the ones for the corresponding week last school year (0 and 0). And they more than double the ones for the worst COVID week at the district last school year, Jan. 4–10, 2021, when the district recorded 8 confirmed positive cases and 6 quarantines.

“And that is our concern and is why Chairman Petersen and I thought we should meet,” SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman told the five board members present for Monday’s special meeting of the recent, unprecedented rise on COVID numbers at SD#10.

“We seem to be getting hit hard right now,” commented Shipman to the board.

“We have some options that we’d like some guidance on,” Shipman told the board members.

“What the trustees could do is continue to do what we are doing now for the next 10 days and see what those numbers do,” said Shipman.

“We can continue to do what we’re doing, unless we get over the 20% threshold, for two days in a row,” said Shipman of a percentage that includes confirmed COVID positives and those who have called in “sick” without identifying or perhaps even knowing whether they have COVID.

“A lot of the time we get a report that somebody who is sick—and some people don’t get tested; some people don’t know they have COVID; and so on and so forth. So, anybody that is ‘sick/ COVID’—anybody who is sick is likely right now to have COVID, and so it’s that number,” explained Shipman of the definitions behind the key metrics.

“There are exceptions to that. But most people are calling in reporting their child is sick with cold-like symptoms—runny nose, sore throat, headache, fever, et cetera,” said Shipman.

“They can’t be in school regardless. So those kids we just group together as COVID/sick,” said Shipman.

“You can also see on the ‘sick’ column for the kindergarten for Parkview, we were at 9% as of this morning, and as the day progressed we were actually at 13%,” Shipman informed the board Monday.

“So, things changed dramatically from this morning to this afternoon, which it continues to do quite rapidly.”

“Can things go bad in a day, of course they can,” said Shipman, acknowledging a contribution to the discussion of one of the dozens of people who attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom, which scrolled viewer comments across a giant flat screen monitor placed in front of the trustees and school administrators.

“Twenty percent two days in a row, we go to Plan B—which would be universal masking of the entire school for 10 days. There would be no quarantines during that—that’s the best part of it, maybe the only good news for some,” said Shipman.

“And then we would monitor that for the next 10 days and hope that our numbers go down, at which point we would no longer require the masks. If the number went higher, to 30%, then we would have to go to Plan C…which is fully remote for 10 days—and again, we would monitor those numbers during those 10 days to see what we needed to do,” continued Shipman, shortly before a unanimous vote by board members to endorse the tiered plans.

“We could do that, as we found this year already, with our kindergarten class and a third-grade class. We could do that with a class, a grade level or a school—Parkview or DMS, separately—go fully remote for 10 days if their numbers are over 30 percent for two days,” said Shipman of the remote learning approach the district was forced to adopt during the spring of 2020.

Mitigation strategies to apply to subsets of the district were also discussed at Monday’s more-than-two-hour board meeting.

“The mitigation strategy would again be that a classroom, a cohort, a grade level, or something like that, if there was a positive case, we could mask everybody up in that classroom because that’s what the experts say would cause the spread to no longer transmit,” said Shipman.

“And again, there would be no quarantines—that would be the beauty—they get to stay; they’re not quarantined. But at the end of the seven days they’d, take the masks off, provided we weren’t still going up,” added Shipman.

“I’m saying that should be in place, regardless of what level we are in—because that might cause our whole school then to not be masked….or to be shut down,” explained Shipman.

“That would be the hope.”

Some of the parents in attendance expressed concerns about having their children be forced to wear masks, which are currently strongly advised but optional for students at SD #10.

An SD#10 board meeting last year lasted over four hours, with most of the duration dedicated to a debate about mask wearing generated by the dozens of parents in attendance, the vast majority of whom expressed opposition to mask wearing for students at school.

“I think there are harmful effects to it. But all the evidence I’ve seen is there is no psychological damage. I think with young kids, there definitely are issues,” said Shipman of masking at schools that could be implemented if infection rates reach 20%.

“Is it great? Is it healthy? Is it perfect? Absolutely not. But psychologically, I have not seen any studies that say it is psychologically damaging. Really young kids—their language acquisition, trying to learn social cues, stuff like that—I think there are some issues for those kids, yeah,” said Shipman, who acknowledged that with all the differing and often emphatic views of how to best deal with the pandemic flying around the community and the country, any approach taken by SD #10 would prove controversial to some.

“There’s no right answer,” conceded SD #10 Board Chair Jed Petersen.

“No. It’s the best we can come up with,” said Shipman.

“Our plan is fluid and it’s always ever-changing and certainly could be revisited at any point,” said Shipman, “just as we are revisiting our plan tonight.”

“There is one comment on here that I think it’s good for everybody in the room and on Zoom to hear,” interjected Dillon Middle School Principal Joel Rogers shortly before Monday’s meeting adjourned.

“‘Thank you all again,” read Rogers.

“I hope that we can all see that we all want our kids in school. I hope we can all move forward with kindness towards each other.”