COVID-19 vaccine clinics arrive in Lima and Wisdom, more doses needed

Phase 1B Wisdom and Lima residents had an opportunity this week for the coronavirus vaccine to come to them.

Beaverhead County Public Health held a vaccination clinic on Tuesday in Lima; Wisdom’s clinic is today, Wednesday. There will also be a clinic Friday at the University of Montana Western.

Weekly vaccination clinics continue to be offered, though they are by appointment only to ensure no doses of the limited-supply COVID-19 vaccines are wasted. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 406-683-3203.

As of Tuesday, Beaverhead County had fully immunized 528 residents, and 2,030 doses have been administered, according to the state of Montana tracking website. Statewide, 70,309 residents have received both doses, and 219,830 total doses have been administered.

The state remains in Phase 1B for vaccination, which includes residents age 70 years and older; American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications; and persons between 18-69 with certain high-risk medical conditions. For more information on qualifying conditions, visit https://dphhs. mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusvaccine .

Public Health Director Sue Hansen said all of the clinics have been successful, and they could probably administer 450 vaccines each clinic if the county had enough doses available. State officials continue to press for more vaccine allocations statewide, citing public health officials’ success in getting those shots into arms quickly.

Beaverhead County added eight new COVID-19 positive cases this week. As of Tuesday, there were six active and 862 total cases tallied in the county. Cases were added from residents in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Montana added 1,374 new cases and 15 deaths over the past week; there were 99,040 total cases and 1,346 deaths counted as of Tuesday. There were 27.9 million total cases and 498,900 deaths counted nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.