COVID-19 spread continues in state, one new death

Positive cases of the coronavirus continue to mount in the state, though Beaverhead County has only seen one case so far, and cared for one person from Madison County who died in a Beaverhead facility.

A seventh death in the state was reported Monday in Flathead County.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 399 total positive COVID-19 cases in Montana, with 50 total hospitalizations and 197 individuals recovered. Gallatin has the most total positive cases at 138, followed by 63 in Yellowstone, 36 in Flathead, 30 in Missoula and 26 in Toole. Madison County has had eight total cases, Butte Silver-Bow 11, Ravalli five and Deer Lodge three.

The number of positive cases grew from 319 in the state a week ago, with 28 total hospitalized at that point.

There were 554,849 total cases and 21,942 deaths nationwide as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen said public health has been able to get caught up now that all protocols and processes are in place, she said in a Monday report to the county commission. Disaster Emergency Services (DES) officials are stockpiling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for use countywide.

“We’ve only had one case, which is great,” she said. “I really, truly believe it’s because of all the preventive practices we’ve put in here with social distancing and masks.”

Gov. Steve Bullock ordered residents stay at home as much as possible through April 24, though he deemed “magical creatures” such as the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential and exempt from the order Thursday. In a press briefing announcing the change, Bullock solemnly admonished such creatures to follow social distancing requirements and restrictions while dispensing their goods. Bullock also told parents to direct blame for canceled birthday parties at him, and promised to wish aggrieved youths (with Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney) a happy birthday in video on request.

Bullock also held his first call-in town hall Monday, with residents statewide asking when the restrictions will be lifted and how those that are facing economic consequences can get relief. Bullock stressed he will continue to keep restrictions in place based on experts’ recommendations and disease spread data, adding even if he lifted the isolation restrictions, large gatherings may still be prohibited. For those seeking financial help, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides some funding, and residents can get more information on different programs at https://covid19.mt.gov .

Montana residents statewide asked about protective equipment, and Beaverhead first responders are also seeking those supplies. Beaverhead DES Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht reported Monday some county ambulance services have requested supplies from the county PPE stockpile, though the amount sought would be impossible to fill completely.

“A couple of ambulance services put in gigantic requests. There’s no way they will get filled at the amount they ask. At this point in time, we’re just not going to fill that – we can’t fill all that,” he said, adding he told different providers to continue to put in requests, and DES will fill them as they can. “If you run out and are put in a bad position, you can call me at any point, and we’ll fix that.”

Public health has performed 111 COVID-19 tests, with five pending, Hansen reported Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the county received one positive test from a resident of Beaverhead County and five positive tests for Madison County residents.

Law enforcement officials have responded to complaint calls for not following social distancing guidelines at some area businesses, Hansen said. Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson and county Sheriff Paul Craft said they have not issued citations at this point. Both officials stressed they want to educate rather than hand out tickets.

Hansen urged the public to continue following stay at home and social distancing orders, as it only takes a single gathering to spark an outbreak.

“It just takes one bad thing, like people having a house party,” she said. “(COVID-19) is so infective – that’s the problem with this virus.”