Courthouse security updates locked in

A portion of planned security improvements around Beaverhead County Courthouse are in the works, Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said.

Video camera updates which feed images to the 911 center directly will be installed around the courthouse in the next week or so. But updates to locks around the building may take more time, due to the cost.

The improvements, alongside the 911 center’s equipment and software updates, are part of an overall plan to modernize the courthouse and law enforcement complex. The equipment and software in the 911 center dates back to the 1990s, and was at the end of its operable life.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and other funding from different agencies have been used to update and improve the overall system, radio communications and other technology.

“I’m personally extremely proud we were able to do this,” Craft said. “It’s not a one-man project – it took many, many people working together to accomplish.”

The changes allow for faster, easier and accurate information transfer between law enforcement, court staff and attorneys, to reduce materials usage and the associated manpower busywork. And all systems will be mapped out for future officials to upgrade as needed.

“This is a plan for the future, and it will be easy for the next person to pick it up and finish,” he added.