Courthouse closed to walk-ins, jail closed to visitors

Beaverhead County’s jail and courthouse complex are closed to walk-in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, with law enforcement and the courts doing as much work as possible through telephone, email and videoconferencing options.

The jail is still accessible for telephone visits, and police continue to patrol their jurisdictions to ensure public safety.

The Beaverhead County Courthouse is closed to the public for walk-in visits. However, individuals can be brought in by appointment. It is best to call first for any business or government office at this time, as each may have different requirements.

As of March 27, the Fifth Judicial District courthouses in Beaverhead, Madison and Jefferson counties are closed to the public, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger ordered. All hearings are being conducted through telephone or the courthouse video conferencing program. Previously scheduled criminal trials are on hold until May 4, and deadlines to prepare for those trials are extended an extra 30 days. If the need arises, the court may reschedule trials to a later date.

All public courthouse business continues through telephone and email.

Sheriff Paul Craft limited intake at the county jail, and staff are providing phone cards free of charge for current inmates. Visitors are not allowed, other than attorneys who need to visit their clients. Individual inmate intake has been limited based on a case-by-case basis and the ability to isolate and decontaminate cells.

Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson reminded residents in a recent public health board meeting this is an uncomfortable situation for everyone, but encourages residents to remember all the precautions are to protect the health and safety of the community overall.

“These decisions aren’t taken lightly,” he said. “The decisions being made are in light of the safety of our community.”