Countywide drought continues

Beaverhead County continues its bone-dry stretch, with much of the county at less than half of the average rainfall for the year.

National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist Arin Peters told the Drought Task Force Oct. 13 that the county ended the prior water year roughly five inches behind where it should be.

“Normal for this time of year is over 10 inches (of water),” he said. “Just in May, June and July, you should have had over six inches in those months. It’s been pretty dry – all of southwest Montana is significantly dry.”

The prior water year ended Sept. 30; the current one is not looking all that great, either.

“Most of Beaverhead County is at five percent of average precipitation, so you probably have not gotten any rain at all,” he said. “The rest of the state is in the same boat.”

That dryness – along with higher-than-average temperatures in the past month – largely contributed to flare in fire activity.

The wildland fire danger is listed as “high” or “very high” across the county, Peters said.

Don Copple of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) said they are still seeing fire starts in the county, and likely will continue to do so until the snow starts to fall.

The majority of Montana is considered “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The seasonal outlook is more positive, showing some improvement on that for the next couple of months.

Technically, the nation is in a “La Nina” weather pattern, which can contribute to cooler, wetter winters. That may make up for the dry year between now and March, Peters said.

The state’s last wet winter was in the 2017-18 year, so 2019 started out with a lot of snowpack to keep the water supply healthy. And it did – even now, the Clark Canyon Reservoir and Lima Dam are sitting at a roughly normal amount of water for the start of the water year.

Clark Canyon Reservoir sits at 52 percent full, which is 122 percent of average as of the end of September. That compares to 61 percent full or 148 percent of average for the same time last year.

The Lima Dam is 39 percent full, or 111 percent of average as of Oct. 13; that compares to 41 percent full or 116 percent of average at the same time last year.

A small snowpack has begun to grow above Clark Canyon, which is currently at 54 percent of average; snowpack above Lima Dam is at 11 percent of average. Last year, Clark Canyon was at 292 percent of average for snowpack and Lima Dam was at 450 percent of average on Oct. 13.

The next drought task force meeting is scheduled for next year.