County vaccination progress slows, no new COVID cases

The number of Beaverhead County residents vaccinated against the coronavirus has slowed, due to the health department not holding mass vaccination clinics.

County residents can still receive COVID-19 vaccinations through the public health department or Safeway. Public health is also hoping to hold vaccination clinics in other parts of Beaverhead County.

New COVID-19 cases from variants of the original virus strain continue to grow. The state added 36 new cases over the past week, for a total of 188 cases. The majority of the cases are from the United Kingdom variant (96), followed by the two California variants (76 for both). Beaverhead County has counted two California-variant cases so far.

New COVID-19 “breakthrough” infections (new infections diagnosed 14 days or more after a person was considered fully vaccinated) continue to grow. The state added 35 new breakthrough cases over the past week, counting 121 total as of May 7. Of those, 14 required hospitalization, and one person died.

As of Tuesday, the county had fully vaccinated 3,517 residents out of 6,981 total doses administered. That’s 117 more individuals fully vaccinated compared to the prior week. Statewide, 352,991 Montanans are fully vaccinated, out of 750,025 total doses administered. Nationally, 115,530,780 residents have been fully vaccinated, an estimated 34.8% of the population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county added no new COVID-19 cases over the past week; as of Tuesday, there was one active case and 908 total cases. The state of Montana added 792 new cases and 16 deaths over the past week, and counted 110,107 total cases and 1,593 deaths. There have been more than 32.5 million cases tallied and over 578,945 deaths counted nationwide, according to the CDC.