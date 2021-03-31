County vaccinates over 1,800 residents, 8 new COVID cases

Almost 1,900 Beaverhead County residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and public health officials are gearing up to offer more shots as the state prepares to open up vaccines to anyone who wants one this week.

Another eight county residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week, in residents 0-9 to 60-69 in age range.

As of Monday, the county has fully vaccinated 1,886 residents, and administered at least one dose to 4,635 people, according to the state’s COVID-19 database. The state administered 476,912 total doses and fully immunized 186,542 individuals as of Tuesday.

Vaccinations will be available to all Montanans starting April 1.

County public health offered the shots to anyone interested at their March 26 clinic, according to its Facebook page. The weekly clinics will soon move to the Armory, to provide more space for parking and, potentially, more shots per clinic (see related story).

New cases were tallied at Jackson School, Parkview Elementary and the University of Montana Western, according to the state’s weekly COVID-19 in schools report. As of March 25, Jackson School had three total cases (one a staff member); Parkview Elementary had 23 total cases (five were staff); and Western counted 151 total cases since the start of the school year.

Coronavirus variant cases are increasing in the state, with 49 recorded as of March 25. One COVID variant case has been confirmed in Beaverhead County. The majority are considered “variants of concern,” which show increased transmissibility and potential more severe disease outcomes, according to a state report.

Beaverhead County had six active cases and 891 total cases counted as of Tuesday. Montana added 869 new cases and 18 deaths over the past week, recording 104,321 total cases and 1,437 deaths as of Tuesday.

There have been more than 30.1 million total COVID cases and over 547,200 deaths tallied as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).