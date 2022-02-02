County to use infrastructure funds for repairs, upgrades

Beaverhead County has up to $3 million in federal and state American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding it can tap to improve aging infrastructure in the county, and the project requests are beginning to pile up.

The ARPA funds are intended for improvements to existing infrastructure, not extensions of service to new areas, WWC Engineering representatives told county officials last week. WWC would likely work on water and sewer projects in Wisdom and Jackson (see related story).

That $3 million is split up into two separate funds, with different requirements for projects for each, and matching funds are expected from entities that use it. The separate funds can be used for match money. Projects must be applied for by the end of January 2023, and funds expended by 2026.

A third pot of money was set aside for competitive grants, and is likely already committed to projects. A fourth potential source of infrastructure funding has yet to have all its rules outlined before disbursal.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley met with WWC, Jackson and Wisdom water and sewer representatives Jan. 26 to discuss potential projects and how their ARPA funds can be used. McGinley said the goal is to use it all if possible, as unused funds go back to the state or federal government to allocate to other projects.

The top priority is getting the broken water line fixed at the county fairgrounds. McGinley said that line broke in mid-October and flooded the 4-H building at the fairgrounds. As officials investigated, it was discovered that the main line – which was supposed to be along the fenceline of the fairgrounds – was instead beneath several buildings, and it broke underneath the 4-H building.

There is a dispute on how that line ended up broken in the first place, since at that time the city of Dillon water main replacement project was underway, and that company was in the area working on the main. The fairgrounds have been without water since, and officials just want to get that back so the year’s events, culminating in the annual Labor Day weekend festivities, go off without a hitch.

The county fair board decided it would prefer to move the water main under the midway, so future building improvements will be able to move forward. The estimated cost on that project is $100,000. McGinley said the county has offered to pay half that to get the main moved to the new location, and he asked WWC engineers Shawn Higley and Jeremy Fadness if the county’s ARPA funds could be used for the match. They both agreed it was possible, and were willing to assist the county in filling out the paperwork to get it approved.

Another high priority project for the county is installing an elevator at the Beaverhead County Courthouse, to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, and upgrading and repairing a number of issues at the county jail.

McGinley said there have been recent changes in the types of projects that qualify for the funding in smaller municipalities, so the county could likely use what would otherwise be for water and sewer projects for these improvements.

Beyond those projects, the county’s road department is eyeing improvements to county roads and bridges. McGinley said the fourth pot of money might be best suited for road projects.

McGinley said he is collecting proposals from groups and individuals for improvements that could be funded with ARPA dollars, and the commission intends to hold public hearings about them before approval.