County, state agree on Highway 324 paving

Beaverhead County and Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) representatives officially agree on the terms for the eventual reconstruction and paving of a portion of Highway 324.

The county commission unanimously approved a construction and maintenance agreement March 21 with MDOT for the stretch of road roughly between Bannack Pass to the Lemhi Pass turnoff at the Idaho state line. The state will widen the road where required, replace a timber bridge with either a new bridge or culvert, improve drainage and pave the road as part of the project.

Once done, the road will be officially maintained by MDOT. But that work may not be completely finished for another decade.

MDOT officials previously told the commissioners it must schedule the project, design it, and then complete it, but the cost may require dollars from more than one budget year. The state receives a limited amount of money annually for this type of work, and that must be spread out among high-priority projects in each district.

Beaverhead County agreed to assist as it could, and maintain the road until the work is completed by the state.

“This is a Godsend for us. We’ve been waiting 15 or 16 years for you to do this,” Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said.