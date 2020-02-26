County sides with sagebrush group in pending suit

The Beaverhead County Commissioners will support the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) over its efforts to conserve sagebrush habitat in the Centennial Valley.

The DNRC, BLM, U.S. Department of Interior and Cornie Hudson of the BLM’s Dillon field office are defendants in U.S. District Court case filed last year by the Native Ecosystem Council. The council wants to stop current efforts to maintain the sagebrush steppe habitat in the Centennial and Red Rocks/Lima watersheds. The case is being heard in the Billings Division of the U.S. District Court.

The commission sought a $5,000 grant from the Coalition of Montana Forest Counties to file either a “friend of the court” (amicus) brief, or a Declaration of Harm in the case.

“Beaverhead County, Montana, was formed in 1864. Since then, the county has respected and recognized the responsible management of private lands and our public lands is of the upmost (sic) importance. With these strong beliefs in stewardship of the land, Beaverhead County will continue to work with all of our Federal and State Land Management Agencies,” according to a letter dated Feb. 6 from the commission to the Coalition of Montana Forest Counties.

The council’s main concerns stem from livestock management, sagebrush burning, conifer removal and placement of water tanks and fencing in the Red Rock/Lima Watershed, according to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court. The NEC claims those actions are in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act by “failing to prevent ‘unnecessary or undue degradation’ of public lands and/ or failure to take a hard look at the direct, indirect, and cumulative impacts of the final decisions implementing the landscape scale watershed assessments at issue.”

The NEC asks the court to issue a declaratory judgment, injunctive relief, and award costs of the suit (including attorney and expert witness fees) to the council.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Tom Rice said the county chose to become involved because the Centennial Valley is important to the county and area, and the commission believes the current Southwest Montana Sagebrush Partnership (SMSP) agreement for managing the sagebrush is a benefit to the valley overall.

That partnership aims to achieve conservation “at a meaningful scale across comingled public-private landownership that makes up southwest Montana – requires collaboration between partners, including the BLM. Without the ability to address conifer expansion on BLM managed lands, conservation efforts of the SMSP will be unsuccessful,” according to an Aug. 20, 2019 letter to the BLM signed by all entities in the sagebrush partnership.

The case is 1:19-CV-00067-SPW-TJC.