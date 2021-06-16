County sees uptick in new COVID cases

Beaverhead County added eight new COVID cases to its total this week, which are likely the result of a family trip out of town, public health officials say.

Vaccinations are going up slowly across the state, and continue to outpace vaccination progress nationwide.

The county listed 921 total COVID cases with four active as of Tuesday. No new deaths in the county were reported. The new cases are in the 0-9 (3) and 10-19 (2) age groups, and one each in the 30-39, 40-49 and 70-79 age groups.

The state of Montana added 431 new cases and 13 deaths over the past week, clocking in at 112,949 total cases and 1,647 deaths as of Tuesday.

The county has fully vaccinated 3,908 people, or 46% of the eligible population. Statewide, 413,906 people (45%) have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Nationally, 145.7 million people have been fully vaccinated (43.9%).

As of June 11, the state reported 393 total COVID-19 cases are from different virus strains, or variants, an increase of 140 from the prior report. The majority of those cases are in the United Kingdom strain (259), followed by the two California strains (93). Three cases were from Beaverhead County residents, one from the UK strain and two from one of the California strains.

The state reported 253 total “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections as of June 11. Breakthrough infections are those in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Of those cases, 27 people were hospitalized, and three died.

There have been more than 33.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 597,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).