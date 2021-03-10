County seeks courthouse security fix

Beaverhead County officials are looking to update security at the courthouse, and hope to largely pay for it through a Department of Homeland Security grant.

Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht told the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee the $122,000 grant would cover the cost of new cameras and other security improvements at the courthouse.

The improvements were recommended by a security assessment, which included rekeying locks for all the doors and new security doorways.

Sheriff Paul Craft is looking to update the county jail and fix some ongoing issues, which includes the camera update. He said the commission agreed to update the jail roughly a year ago. Craft previously said some of the improvements could include updated electrical wiring and plumbing. The county is committing $70,000 of capital improvements money toward the effort. That would count as matching funds, for the purposes of the grant.

Having a matching amount might improve the chances for the county to be awarded the grant.

“Our best chance to get it approved is to cover both ends – the security of the building and the camera system,” Wagenknecht added.

LEPC members unanimously approved seeking the grant. Wagenknecht said the grant application was submitted Friday, and the county may not hear on whether it was awarded until June.