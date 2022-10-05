County to replace backup generator, seek variance from city regulations

The Beaverhead County Commissioners intend to install a 1,000-gallon underground propane storage tank and will authorize starting the process on an emergency basis while it seeks a variance from the city of Dillon.

The county already has a 500-gallon tank in place, the maximum allowed by city code. The upgrade is needed to provide enough power for a replacement generator to run the entire courthouse for a couple of days in case of a power outage, Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said.

County officials previously sought a variance from the city in July, outlining the need for a replacement tank and new generator as part of an overall safety upgrade project at the courthouse. The issue was discussed by the city’s attorney and fire chief, and sent to the zoning committee for final review.

“(Officials) recommended (the city) accept the variance so we could move forward. The committee didn’t see it that way,” Craft told the commissioners Monday. “They want it to go into a public forum and have public input. It hasn’t done anything but sit on a desk since then.”

Craft said he spoke with city operations director Todd Hazelbaker, who suggested the county pass an emergency resolution to get the process started.

The current generator is failing, and cannot be checked properly for Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) compliance because of a blocked tube used for monitoring and testing. That must be replaced along with the installation of the larger tank. The current generator’s radiator is leaking, and could only handle about half of the most recent power outage that left the city in the dark for roughly two hours Sept. 22.

County Maintenance Supervisor Shonna Graham said the fix for the tube is expected to cost $3,500, and the county must get that done before March, or the DEQ can issue daily fines until it is corrected.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley added the county was awarded a homeland security grant to replace that more than 40-year-old generator, but the clock is ticking to get that done and closed out.

“This amounts to an emergency. We as an entity need to be able to be up and operating in an emergency of any magnitude,” Craft said. “This generator is not going to last very much longer.”

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said the issue qualifies as an emergency, especially in light of how much work is done electronically now at the courthouse – from police and fire dispatch to court, jail and elections operations. He added the county and the city have a joint agreement to pay salaries for the employees in the dispatch center and the use of office space in the courthouse annex, which benefits both entities.

“I believe the city will come to its senses and allow it, and I believe it’s necessary,” he added, saying he expected the variance request will be granted by the city.

Fitch recommended passing the emergency resolution and starting work preparing the new tank and generator. He suggested the county pass an emergency resolution every 30 days until the city formally approves the variance. County officials should also send a letter to the city outlining the issue and keeping them apprised of the situation.