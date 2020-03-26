County public health closes salons, massage parlors

Beaverhead County Public Health Officer Dr. Megan Evans ordered countywide body art establishments, hair and cosmetic salons, and massage services to close to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evans issued the directive Thursday, following a rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, though none so far in Beaverhead County.

The restrictions are in effect until April 10, to conform with Gov. Steve Bullock's other closures and restrictions for the virus across the state.

Evans' directive mandates "non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals outside a home or place of residence greater than 10 people are prohibited, if a distance of at least six feet between individuals cannot be maintained. This includes weddings, funerals and social events," according to the document.

All retail businesses not otherwise affected must maintain a six-foot separation between customers in line for assistance and checkout inside and outside the facility, and shall establish, implement and enforce social distancing policies, the directive added.

Health care facilities such as dental and vision offices, and physical therapy offices, must implement U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Other guidelines issued to assist in health care professionals' ability to treat COVID-19 cases in the county include delaying elective surgical and procedural cases, postponing routine dental and eyecare visits, and postponing non-emergent physical therapy visits.

For more information, visit https://beaverheadcounty.org/news/ .