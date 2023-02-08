County: Planners should review bridge issue

The Beaverhead County Commissioners urged the developers of the long-running Tully Springs proposed subdivision to discuss bridge installation with city and county planning commissioners.

The commissioners discussed how to respond to a letter from attorney Christopher T. Scoones, who is representing developer Craig Cornell. Scoones sent County Attorney Jed C. Fitch a letter in December arguing the county has a “duty to construct and maintain a bridge over the Dillon Canal in Mr. Cornell’s Tully Springs Subdivision.”

The issue was first brought up at the January monthly meeting between the commission and Dillon Mayor John McGinley. The commission discussed how to respond to the attorney’s letter at its Jan. 30 meeting.

“If Mr. Cornell wants to put in subdivision streets, I don’t think we put a bridge in. If the city puts in the streets, I think we do,” Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said. “We don’t have to do it on subdivision roads, but we do on city streets.”

Montana law requires the county commission to build and maintain any bridge or culvert “necessary” to the opening of a street over a ditch. A 1979 Montana Attorney General’s opinion argues an irrigation ditch established prior to the existence of a public street intersecting the ditch is considered a “natural stream,” and Cornell’s attorneys argue the Dillon Canal fits that bill.

The county disagrees that the Dillon Canal is a natural stream, and noted in its formal response that there are seven bridges or culverts over that ditch in the city limits – none of which were put in by the county.

“I do not believe Mr. Cornell has ever asked the county to install a bridge,” the letter added. “Your letter dated Dec. 14, 2022 and a comment made by Dillon Mayor, John McGinley, during our Commission Meeting on Jan. 3, 2023, were the first we were aware of this bridge request.”

The county letter suggested involving the county’s planning board in further discussion of the bridge.

“If the subdivider is amending the road design to add a bridge, the County and our Planning Board need to be involved,” the county’s response stated. “So, our suggestion, with involvement from the County Planning Board, is to design the city streets to plan for future developments and ‘thru street systems’ to create the ‘necessity’ for the bridge to be put in.”