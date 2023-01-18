County planner notes growth

Beaverhead adds 38 lots, most in 10 years

Development in Beaverhead County is on an upward trend, based on the number of approved subdivisions and septic tank permits issued last year.

Beaverhead County Planner Rob Macioroski noted the county planning board approved seven minor subdivisions in 2022, which created 20 new lots. Though the planning board did not review any major subdivisions this year, that is somewhat on par with the trend over the past 10 years.

Macioroski gave his report at the Jan. 9 Beaverhead County Commissioners meeting.

The planning board reviewed five minor subdivisions and one major subdivision in 2021, creating 38 new lots – the most total lots approved in the past 10 years.

New and replacement septic permits continue to increase; 2022 had the most permits issued in the past 10 years at 95 issued. There were 80 permits issued in 2020 and 83 in 2021, according to planning data.

The increases in land division and new permits suggest population growth around the county, though not quite to the scale of the Bozeman area. The planning board also reviewed four conservation easements, up from two last year but down from the six in 2020.

Macioroski noted the planning office is waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to sign off on updated floodplain mapping, a process that was significantly slowed during the coronavirus pandemic. The planning board most recently finished an update to the county’s growth policy, and will now turn its efforts to updating subdivision regulations.