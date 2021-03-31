County outlines financing options for Fox Run board

The Beaverhead County Commissioners offered a couple of options for the Fox Run special district board to begin paying its bills.

The Fox Run board is seeking bids for paving roads in the district, but needed to determine how it would pay to advertise that. The board has not yet approved assess ing the property tax dollars to fund its operations, since board members did not want to tax residents until it was sure the project would go forward within the $200,000-maximum cost. And the only way to determine that was to get official bids for the work.

Commissioner Mike McGinley said at the commission’s March 22 meeting the county could act like a bank, paying the Fox Run board’s bills out of a county account. The Fox Run board would need to approve an agreement outlining the financing terms – either with a 20-year fixed rate or variable plan. The variable rate means the borrowing rate changes every year, but the fixed rate one would be at 3.9% interest. That interest rate would translate into $310.35 per year per lot cost for property owners in the district, he said.

“A lot of other counties do this a lot, but this is a first for Beaverhead County,” he said. “(The Fox Run board) could do this through a bank, but it would be a lot more complicated.”

The Fox Run board will need to vote on which option to go with at its next meeting, and then the documents can be finalized. The next board meeting is currently scheduled for April 14.