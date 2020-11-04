County new cases spike, pass 300 total this week

Beaverhead County saw its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 positive cases and exceeded 300 total in the past week.

The county added 39 new cases over the week, according to the state of Montana’s tracking website. The Dillon Tribune uses state website data which is updated daily. There were 308 total cases and 37 active in Beaverhead Tuesday.

The county registered a 21-case jump on Monday, though it is unclear what contributed to that spike. Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen said some of the latest cases were close contacts to confirmedpositive ones, while others are possibly from community spread of the virus.

The majority of new cases were from residents in their 20s (9), fol lowed by those in their 30s (7). New cases were also added for those in their teens, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s over the past week.

Beaverhead County High School announced one of its students tested positive for the virus Oct. 27; that student was last at school on Oct. 22. According to the state’s weekly schools COVID-19 report (as of Oct. 28), seven students at BCHS, three students at Dillon Middle School, and two students at Parkview Elementary tested positive for the virus since school began. The University of Montana Western tallied 75 COVID-19 cases overall since the start of the school year in August. UMW’s numbers do not separate out if the cases were for students or staff.

UMW is offering free symptomatic rapid testing for students Monday to Friday on campus. Students can call 406-683-7388 for an appointment.

Case counts statewide set a number of records over the past week, with the highest daily tally of new cases at 1,063 and new deaths at 27 on Friday. Yellowstone, Gallatin, Flathead and Missoula counties have seen the largest growth in new cases over the past week. Yellowstone hit a single-day new case record at 207 on Friday.

Counties with the most active cases as of Tuesday are Yellowstone (2,841), Cascade (1,428), Gallatin (1,381), Missoula (1,056) and Flathead (999) counties.

Montana added 5,813 new cases and 94 deaths over the past week. The state listed 35,159 total COVID-19 cases and 399 deaths as of Tuesday. Roosevelt County added 12 deaths to its total on Friday.

There have been more than 9.1 million cases and over 230,300 deaths as of Monday nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.