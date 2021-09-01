County museum director eyeing facilities, storage improvements

It has been a busy year for the Beaverhead County Museum, and the new director hopes to capitalize on public interest with a number of improvements in the coming months.

Museum Executive Director Candi Whitworth told the board of trustees Aug. 18 that the past few months saw a big influx of visitors. Some of that could have been pent-up demand from the last year and the shutdowns, additional travelers or a mix of both. Dillon History Days had great attendance, and a lot of donations were left, even with admission being free.

Whitworth intends to spend time this winter working on new exhibits, and is establishing a committee to plan them out. One of her goals is to attract locals back to the museum in addition to out-of-town visitors, and the best way to do that is to feature new things.

In the meantime, Whitworth is working on cleaning up the existing facilities, and is looking for volunteers to help with some fixes. Some boards on the boardwalk have broken (one appeared to have been from a vehicle that jumped the curb) and others need cleaning and repair. The carpets in the Depot Theatre have been cleaned; the seats still need that work done before people begin using the facility in the fall.

Whitworth will begin seeking grants as the museum’s open hours scale back, to fix up the exterior of the building. Storage space is also top-of-mind, as the storage unit where a number of artifacts are kept may not be ideal to protect them. Museum trustees have sought to build two new storage facilities on the museum’s campus, but the over $100,000 price tag to do that has been somewhat out of reach. Whitworth is also working with volunteers to clean up the artifact accessioning and deaccessioning records, as some items may have been improperly recorded.

The museum’s hours will be scaled back starting in September, and be closed Saturdays. Whitworth said traffic is variable on Saturdays, and visitors will likely have other interests to occupy their time as fall activities pick up. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, though other hours are available by appointment.

The next meeting will be Sept. 22.