County growth policy surveys out

Beaverhead County residents now have a chance to put in their two cents on whether and how the county should develop over the next decade.

The county planning board began the process of updating the county’s growth policy the last few months. Part of that involves seeking public input on a variety of development needs and concerns.

The 10-question survey is being distributed to different towns around the county, and can also be filled out online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BeaverheadCo .

Planning board members are considering adding agricultural zoning to the growth policy. The county cannot institute zoning without it being mentioned in the policy. County Sanitarian Tom Wagenknecht broached the idea of putting in a permit to build that would outline all the steps a property owner needs to go through before digging a septic system and putting in a well. Wagenknecht said his staff continue to have problems with people who dig first and end up impacting their neighbors’ ability to build because of misplaced septic systems and wells.

Planning board members know residents are wary of zoning, but it can reduce these conflicts and protect property owners at the same time. The county has a version of zoning already through its subdivision requirements, and all construction must abide by international building code.

The survey asks residents for their opinions on the assets and weaknesses they see in the county, and wants opinions on which items should be promoted for tourism or restricted to development.

The planning board wants responses back by the end of November. Residents will also have public hearings to voice their opinions on the updated policy before adopted by the county.