County gets first positive coronavirus case

A Beaverhead County woman in her 20s is the first reported positive case of the coronavirus in the county. She was released from isolation Monday, public health officials said.

Though this is the first positive case in Beaverhead County, an elderly Madison County male resident was hospitalized and died March 28 of COVID-19 in a Beaverhead County facility, officials said last week. All individuals who had close contact with the man are quarantined at home for 14 days to monitor their health, and must report that information to the Madison County Public Health Department.

Montana has 319 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 hospitalized. The majority of cases are in Gallatin, Yellowstone and Flathead counties, as of Tuesday morning. There are six confirmed deaths in the state, with one in Madison County. Statewide, 57 people have recovered from the virus. Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 330,891 cases and 8,910 deaths as of Monday.

Beaverhead County facilities have administered 87 COVID-19 tests as of Monday afternoon; of those, there is one positive test for a Beaverhead County resident, five positive tests for Madison County residents, and four tests still pending, Beaverhead public health officials said.

The county’s positive case received the virus through close contact with a COVID-19 positive person outside the county, Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen told the county commission Monday. Close contact is defined as two people being less than six feet apart for at least 10 minutes. The positive case did not have symptoms until 10 days after contact; the average is around five days, she added.

Members of the public who are not contacted by Beaverhead County Public Health are not considered a direct contact.

Isolation is when the sick individual stays at home. Those who are quarantined are generally close contacts of a positive case, who are then asked to stay at home and monitor symptoms, Hansen said.

People with COVID-19 symptoms and directed to care for themselves at home are released from isolation after all of these conditions are met: at least three days have passed since recovery (resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications) and improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath); at least seven days have passed since the symptoms first appeared, public health officials said.

People with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 with no symptoms can stop isolation when at least seven days passed since the date of the positive COVID-19 diagnostic test, and have had no subsequent illness (provided they continue to not have any symptoms). For three days after release from isolation, the person is asked to limit contact with others (stay six feet away) and wear a mask or other covering to protect others.

Masks do not have to be medical masks; they can be anything that covers the nose and mouth, such as a scarf or bandana, Hansen said.

“It’s just a barrier – that’s all it is,” she said.

Public health officials are recommending residents wear masks in public spaces and continue to social distance from others.

Individuals with COVID-19 tend to get sick and decline in health quickly, and the coronavirus tends to spread more easily than influenza, Hansen said.

“With this, it’s really fast – you get a cough for a day or two, and then all of a sudden you go downhill fast,” she told the commission Monday.

The state of Montana tracks positive cases by where the person received a COVID-19 test, Montana Joint Information Center official

Tim Crowe told the Dillon Tribune. The tests are sent to the state laboratory; when the individual is confirmed positive, public health officials are notified to begin tracking down that individual’s close contacts. County health officials determine the county of residence for the positive individual as they investigate, and state results are updated to correspond to the county of residence for that person. When a death occurs, the death is attributed to the county of residence where the person lived, not whatever county in which they tested positive or were treated for the virus.

Of the six deaths in Montana, three were residents of Toole County, with one each residents of Missoula, Madison and Lincoln counties, Joint Information Center Director Ryan Finnegan said. The state of Montana plans to update its current virustracking maps with this location data within the next week.

Of the positive cases in Montana, 9 percent have been hospitalized, according to demographic information on the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) website. The data are as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The majority of positive cases are in the 20-29 age range (21 percent, 66 cases), 50-59 age range (18 percent, 58 cases) and 60-69 age range (17 percent, 54 cases). One case is in the 0-9 age range. Numbers of cases are evenly split between the sexes.

Commissioner Mike McGinley said the most recent data predict as many as 200 deaths in Montana. Hansen said those numbers would show the social distancing isolation protocols were working.

Montana residents are under a statewide “stay at home” order, except for essential services and needs. Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press call Tuesday he is extending the restrictions to April 24.

Stop partying

Beaverhead County and city of Dillon law enforcement officials reminded residents the stay at home order means no gathering of any kind, including dinner and house parties.

“Social distancing has been and is still recommended for everyone, but yet we hear that house parties and dinner parties are still happening and attracting groups of people,” Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft wrote in a Saturday Facebook post. “Please, if you are planning one of these events, DON’T. This type of behavior puts a larger population of people at risk.”

Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson asked the public to be wary of scare tactics and fraudsters making the situation worse for the whole community.

“Those that wish to do us harm are forwarding false information that the National Guard and Homeland Security will be enforcing mandatory stay at home orders and recommending stockpiling groceries. This is false, and is meant to promote hoarding, which hurts our community as a whole,” he said. “There will also be individuals who will exploit this situation for personal monetary gain by asking for donations. Please donate to local charities who you trust, and stay away from GoFundMe sites.” People can spend their time contacting relatives and elderly neighbors by phone until the virus is contained and the stay at home orders are lifted, Craft added.

“We are a strong community and we need to look out for each other,” Craft wrote on Facebook. “Put that cell phone to use and check on your elderly neighbors. I am sure that they would love to talk to someone. If they need assistance, help them, but from afar. If you are unable to help them, call me. Remember they are in that very vulnerable category.

“If everyone in Beaverhead County works diligently to get through this, it will happen,” he said.

For more information, visit the DPHHS COVID-19 website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt or the CDC at https:// www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html .

“Social distancing has been and is still recommended for everyone, but yet we hear that house parties and dinner parties are still happening and attracting groups of people. Please, if you are planning one of these events, DON’T. This type of behavior puts a larger population of people at risk.” – Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft