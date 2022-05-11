County floats new sewer line idea with city

Beaverhead County officials suggested city of Dillon officials consider adding sewer lines on West Park Street, funded through both agencies’ federal and state infrastructure grant dollars.

City and county officials discussed this, and other issues affecting both municipalities, at a joint meeting May 2.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said county residents have been pushing officials to repave West Park Street as it heads out of town and turns into Ten Mile Road. McGinley said if the county and city combined some of each’s grant dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), both entities could improve the quality of life in that area of town.

Dillon Mayor John McGinley said the cost might be prohibitive for the city, since “there is no grade to the sewer now” on that area of town, and it may have to add a pump station to improve the overall state of sewer lines there.

“We’re always out there flushing it to keep it moving, because it’s so flat,” John Mc-Ginley said, referring to city water and sewer employees who regularly flush the lines on that side of town to keep everything operating smoothly.

John McGinley also updated the county on the city water main upgrade progress downtown, and the plans to reroute the line at the fairgrounds. He said the final engineering on the reroute of the main line down the midway is done, but the work is unlikely to be completed until later this year. This is due to the unending stretch of events at the fairgrounds from now until fall. John McGinley said it would take roughly two weeks to tear up the midway, run the line and put it all back together again. In the meantime, the existing main line is providing water to the fairgrounds.

In separate action, the county commissioners unanimously approved the final plat of the Dancing Winds major subdivision off Sweetwater Road. The owners of the land, Richard R. Long and Susan Cantwell-Long, divided roughly 340 acres of land into 17 separate lots for the subdivision, next-door to other subdivisions off Sweetwater Estates Drive.