County fair begins Aug. 31 for participants

Beaverhead County’s annual Labor Day events, dubbed “Montana’s Biggest Weekend,” will not be quite so big or jampacked due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In general, many of the traditional fair events, shows and other activities will only have the participants themselves involved. And those who choose to watch will be asked to comply with state requirements for social distancing and mask-wearing. Bleachers will be set up social distancing to accommodate for events.

Admission this year is free Wednesday through Friday, Fair Board member Keeley Fitzgerald said. Donations will be accepted, however, for fairgrounds maintenance and improvements.

Other traditional fair-time fun, such as the annual carnival, will not be held this year. Also, vendors will not be allowed on the fairgrounds during fair-related events, and all Open Class Exhibits have been canceled.

Fair begins Monday, Aug. 31, with 4-H project interviews, starting at 10 a.m. Interviews continue through 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Building projects will not be viewable by the public; MSU Extension Agriculture Agent and 4-H Youth Development Agent Jessica Murray said.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 will focus on the 4-H shows, specifically poultry, rabbits and cats. Some of those may move to Thursday depending on the judges. The shows begin at 10 a.m.

Wednesday also features the Open 4D barrel race at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 will have the beef weigh-in starting at 7 a.m., followed by the market beef and breeding beef shows and showmanship. The sheep and goat weigh-ins begin at 2 p.m., followed by the market goat show, the market sheep show and showmanship, and the breeding sheep show.

There will be a team roping jackpot in the Harry Andrus Arena beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hog weigh-ins begin at 6 a.m. Friday, and will be followed by the market hog show and showmanship.

Spectators will not be able to watch the shows ring side, Murray said; they must be in designated seating areas. Spectators will not be allowed to gather in large groups. All livestock shows will be streamed live on Facebook live. 4-H officials ask spectators be limited to immediate family to maintain social distancing protocols.

A breakaway team roping competition will be held in the Andrus Arena at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, followed by the team branding competition at 10 a.m., and the ranch rodeo at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5 will feature the livestock sale, beginning at 10 a.m.; none of the 4-H members will be on the grounds, Murray said. The sale will be a mix of online and live sales. Livestock members will take photos in official dress with their animals, and those images will be streamed live as well as shown on TV screens in the beef barn, Murray said. Buyers can register with Frontier Live Sale to buy online (https://bit. ly/3akxSBB), or they can buy in person. Those who wish to buy in person should call 406-683-3787 to get their buyer number. There will also be a phone bank and proxy bidders available.

The annual Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo in the Andrus Arena will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but with half the number of tickets available due to the pandemic. Tickets can be purchased online through www. dillonjaycees.com or at the JC building on the fairgrounds or Womack’s Printing in town.

Rodeo contestants will be health-screened (temperaturechecked) on entrance to the fairgrounds. Seating will be roped off in 10-50 person areas, and will be separated by six feet of distance. Hand wash and hand sanitizing stations will be available around the fairgrounds. Spectator areas will be disinfected before and after each performance. Concession workers will wear masks and gloves, and there will be plexiglas shields between workers and patrons. Beer will still be served, but not hard liquor.

The Jaycees have a list of COVID-19 rodeo guidelines available on the website, www. dillonjaycees.com. The guidelines mirror those for the PRCA.

The Jaycees will also host the Labor Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7. The parade’s theme this year is “Back the Blue” and will follow its traditional route. Entries must be submitted before the event; day-of entries will not be accepted. Entry numbers, assembly and parade route instructions will be emailed no later than Friday, Sept. 4.

Entry forms can be found at www.dillonjaycees.com and can be sent to jayceeauxiliary@gmail.com no later than Friday, Aug. 28. Entries can also be mailed to Dillon Jaycee Auxiliary, P.O. Box 467, Dillon, MT 59725. Entries postmarked after Aug. 28 will not be eligible to participate in the parade.

The annual concert has been canceled.

For more information about Jaycees-sponsored events, visit www.dillonjaycees.com or call 406-683-5771. For more information about the fair, visit the fair’s Facebook page.