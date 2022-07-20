County eyes options for mental health evaluations

Beaverhead County officials are considering other providers for mental health evaluations, arguing Western Montana Mental Health’s reduction in services is hitting them in the pocketbook.Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch told the Beaverhead County Commissioners July 11 the non-profit organization previously provided first-and second evaluations for mental health commitment cases in the county. The organization is no longer doing the second evaluations, leaving county officials scrambling to find a provider that will.“Ninety percent of the time, these are not close cases. Five percent of the time, they’re closer, and they’re hard,” he said. “Most of the time these are not ...