County eyes new Anderson Lane bridge

The Beaverhead County Commissioners cautiously approved seeking a state grant to replace the Anderson Lane bridge.

The caution is due to the estimated price tag – $1.8 million, with half to come from the county.

The current bridge is 100 feet long, and was built in 1924, Engineer Karl Yakawich of Great West Engineering told the county Monday. It has a lowload posting at six tons and is narrow, with surface corrosion and rusting on the steel trusses, making it a prime candidate for replacement with the Montana Coal Endowment Program (MCEP). That grant requires a 50% funding match from the county, up to $750,000 total for the state’s half.

Anderson Lane is a key east-west route through the county, and serves as the primary access to about 10 residences along the road, mostly farming and ranching operations. It is a main postal route and school bus route for the area, and a primary access for fishing and other recreational uses.

The proposed replacement bridge would be 130 feet long and 24 feet wide, and could have a 40-ton load limit.

“$1.8 million is a lot for a bridge that isn’t condemned right now – that’s a lot of flipping change,” Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said. “One million dollars is 10% of the complete county budget.”

Yakawich pointed out those estimates include inflationary costs, but they could also go up between now and when the bridge would be constructed. That could be late 2023 or 2024. The county can match funding with other grants, which is what it has done in the past with other large bridge replacement projects, he said. The Rock Creek bridge replacement project (roughly a $1.1 million price tag) was funded through the MCEP program (formerly the Treasure State Endowment Program). Additional grant funding and county in-kind work made up the county’s share of that project.

Ed Malesich of Malesich Ranch told the county at an April 11 public hearing that the location is a prime one for fishing, and if the bridge is replaced it might be a good idea to have parking for that type of access. He also asked the county to consider improving the culvert location there, which is misaligned and causes drainage issues.

Rancher and resident Andy Johnson told the commission at the April 11 public hearing they may want to consider repaving Anderson Lane as well, due to the high truck traffic along that stretch.

“What happens if we can’t come up with that cost?” Commissioner John Jackson said.

Yakawich said the county did have to turn down a TSEP grant-funded project previously, which meant the state could use the money for another project. TSEP (Treasure State Endowment Program) is the former name of the MCEP grant program. Turning down a project after previously committing to it can potentially make it difficult to get that funding in the future, he said.

“It is frowned upon,” Yakawich said.

Commissioner Tom Rice said he would vote for the grant application, noting he had “great faith in Great West scrounging up matching dollars.”

Yakawich said they should know by the end of the legislative session next spring which projects are to be funded through MCEP.