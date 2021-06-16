County drought expanding, reservoir levels falling

The lack of rain and snow over the past few years is starting to have a big impact on the water supply, National Weather Service officials said Monday.

And the drought is expected to continue – and potentially worsen – through the summer months, Arin Peters of the weather service told the Drought Task Force.

Since Oct. 1, most of the county has received only half to 70% of its typical precipitation, and the percentage is worse over the past 30-60 days. The short stint of rain and snow near the middle of May did not make a dent in the shortfall, and the ongoing stretches of higher-than-normal temperatures are not helping.

“The whole southern half of the state is in the same boat,” he said. “The low precipitation and higher temperatures are the exact opposite of what we need to improve drought conditions.”

Since Jan. 1, the city of Dillon has registered 1.3 inches below normal precipitation from the University of Montana Western collection site. The snowstorm is the reason it is not worse, though that amount needs to be spread over months, not a few days, to make an impact.

The majority of Beaverhead County is classified as either “moderate” or “severe” drought conditions, with the northern quarter considered “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Peters said he expected the drought area to expand at the next update based on the lack of rain.

The observed wildland fire danger is creeping into the southwestern portion of the state, he added. Dry thunderstorms may kick off an active fire season.

The Clark Canyon Reservoir was at 75% full at the end of May, compared to 86% full at the same time last year. Lima Dam was at 65% full as of Monday, compared to 84% full at the same time last year.

The extreme amount of rain and snow received in the 2018 year kept those water levels high over the past two years, Peters said, but now that extra supply has been depleted.

“We’re starting to see the effects of the multi-year dryness,” he said. Both reservoirs are now below the 30-year average for water supply.

The snowpack above Clark Canyon was at 35% of average as of June 8, which compares to 74% of average as of the same time last year. The snowpack is gone above Lima Dam; it was at 11% of average at this time last year.

Climate predictions are showing glimmers of hope this winter. A “la nina” weather pattern may bring rain and snow in the November to January time frame. Last winter had a mild “la nina” but did not bring the expected snowfall.

“Hopefully this next winter it might help,” he said.