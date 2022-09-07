County denies road improvement variance for inheritance property split

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously denied a variance from the county’s road improvement requirements for a proposed subdivision off Morrison Lane and Highway 91 North at its Aug. 29 meeting.

Crystal and Steven Lubinski sought a waiver from the road upgrade requirement, as they could not afford to improve it. The five-acre lot is intended to be split between Crystal and her sister as part of their inheritance.

Subdivision regulations require bringing a road up to a minimum set of conditions before final plat approval, from the nearest state or county road to the entrance of the new lots. The Lubinski property is in the middle of several properties on that stretch of road, which is mostly used for local residents and farm traffic.

County Planning Board Chairman Larry Volkening said the widening is necessary for public safety, and Fire Chief BJ Klose said it would be near impossible to get a fire truck down the existing road in the case of an emergency.

Crystal told the commission they received a rough estimate of $45,000 to bring the road up to their specifications, which is beyond their means. If they were required to improve the road, they would have to consider selling the lots instead of using them for their own households as their mother intended.

“Right now it’s just used for agricultural use, and it’s been maintained primarily by (the residents),” Steven said. “From my perspective, I feel like we’re not putting in a major subdivision, that’s why we applied for a variance. The road serves two other houses right now. I feel it’s an undue burden to add four feet. It’s going to be an expensive project, and it really severely hinders our ability to meet Crystal’s mom’s wishes and desires to have – eventually – both her kids here in Montana.”

“This is the evolution of family transfers that turn into a subdivision of some sort,” Volkening said. “That’s the kind of problem that comes from a family transfer.”

The commissioners suggested speaking with other neighbors to see if they would chip in for the improvements. Crystal said a couple of property owners are uninterested in improving the road.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the original parcel, created out of a family transfer, is part of the reason this is a problem. Had the original property divisions gone through subdivision review, the road situation would likely have been resolved at that point.

“We yell at the planning board all the time that all these 20-acre lots down the road will be split. I don’t know who to hook first. In all due respect, we can’t let you out of here without some kind of obligation to do it, and I don’t know how to do it. This past year with the family transfers we’ve been getting beat up, and then you walk in and just prove my whole point,” he said.

Commissioner Tom Rice said the minute that road is updated, all the other parcels up there will be looking to subdivide.

“If we give you a pass, the first one that subdivides will say the same thing,” McGinley added, referring to granting a road variance. “It isn’t the county and the county taxpayers’ responsibility to do this (road improvement).”

The subdivision received preliminary plat approval at a prior commission meeting; the owners have three years to finalize the plat, and they can ask for extensions on that time limit as needed.