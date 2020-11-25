County COVID cases exceed 500

Beaverhead passed another coronavirus milestone Friday, surpassing 500 positive cases countywide.

The virus appears widespread in the community, with one case reported in the Wisdom School, and new COVID-19 positives appearing in nearly all age groups. Last week, Beaverhead County Public Health Director said new cases are popping up all over the county, with people largely contracting the virus from family members, close contacts, or general community spread.

Beaverhead County tallied 548 total cases with 84 active as of Monday, according to state of Montana data. The county saw a 21-case jump on Friday and a 24-case spike on Sunday. The county added 69 new COVID-positive cases this week, with most people in their 30s (14) and 20s (13). Five youths aged 0-9 tested positive this week.

Beaverhead County High School reported Friday a high school student tested positive for the virus, but was not in contact with school staff or students during the period of possible exposure.

The weekly schools report (as of Nov. 18) indicated a new student tested positive at Beaverhead County High School, and Wisdom School reported its first case. Last week, BCHS reported two students and a staff member tested positive, but it appears those new cases are not yet listed on the state schools report. Smaller schools such as Wisdom do not list if it is a student or staff member, to protect individual privacy.

The University of Montana Western added 15 cases to its tally, according to the schools report. UMW reported 99 total COVID-19 positive cases since the start of school in August.

Dillon Elementary School cut off extracurricular activities and after-school group gatherings on campus, Superintendent Randy Shipman announced Nov. 18. That includes sports and travel teams, and community groups, and will last through December.

“This is unfortunate in many ways, as our students need extracurricular activities as much as they need to be in school,” Shipman added. “But if this will help to keep our students in school receiving a quality education, then it is a small price to pay at this point. It is absolutely critical that we do all we can to keep our students in school learning in-person five days a week. Hopefully these measures help with that goal.”

The climb of cases and deaths statewide appear to be accelerating. Montana listed 56,381 total cases and 614 deaths as of Monday, which is 6,983 new cases and 71 deaths added over the past week. Multiple counties are reporting triple-digit daily increases, with several reporting over 200 cases daily. The counties with the most active cases include Yellowstone (3,646), Flathead (2,303), Cascade (2,010), Missoula (1,635), and Gallatin (1,150) counties.

Gov. Steve Bullock instituted a statewide mask mandate Friday, regardless of the number of active cases in a county. It also reduced gatherings to a maximum of 25 people, and ordered restaurants, casinos and bars to close by 10 p.m.; breweries and distilleries would close at their designated time for those businesses.