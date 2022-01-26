County coroner resigns, officials scramble to replace

Beaverhead County Coroner Julie Briggs intends to resign Feb. 18, from the role she has held since 2019.

In her letter of resignation to the Beaverhead County Commissioners, Briggs wrote she was unable to continue in the role due to circumstances beyond her control.

“It has come to a point where it is not possible to perform the duties of county coroner in a manner that is currently required of this position,” Briggs wrote in the letter dated Jan. 18.

Briggs could not be reached for comment Monday.

Briggs was first elected to the coroner position in 2019, and her term ends Dec. 31. She was deputy coroner when her husband, Ron, died in December 2017. Julie Briggs was appointed to coroner at that point, according to county election records.

Briggs’ resignation letter pointed out the county will need to set up office space for the new coroner to do their death investigations, record storage and other duties. The county will also need to provide a vehicle to “provide transportation for the deceased in a dignified manner.”

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch referenced those and other expenses the county will now have to shoulder with Briggs’ resignation. Fitch said Briggs supplied her own vehicle, equipment, office space and morgue through her work at Brundage Funeral Home in Dillon.

County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the timing of the vacancy creates another difficulty. The county had considered combining elected offices (such as sheriff and coroner) like other counties, but that likely cannot be done this close to an election.

To qualify as a county coroner, a person must be a high school graduate or equivalent, and must take and complete the basic coroner course of study in Montana, according to Montana code.

Duties include holding inquests into officerinvolved deaths; inquiring into the cause, manner and circumstances of all human deaths; establish identity of human remains; provide decent disposal of unclaimed dead human remains; maintain records of inquiries as required by law; provide notice to the next of kin of deceased individuals; preserve evidence in a death (if law enforcement does not have jurisdiction); witness and certify deaths resulting from judicial order; inquire into any human death when no physician or surgeon licensed in the state will sign a death certificate; notify the county attorney and law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction of deaths requiring inquiry; and in some cases, discharge the duties of the sheriff.

The commissioners hope to appoint an interim coroner to fill the rest of Briggs’ current term.