County contracts with retired superintendent of schools

A lack of qualified candidates for superintendent of schools brought the Beaverhead County Commissioners to contract for part-time work from the county’s recently-retired superintendent.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved a parttime contract with former Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh Aug. 2, on an as-needed basis until a replacement could be appointed. She will be paid $30 per hour.

The commission hit a roadblock appointing the position when informed that the county superintendent has to have a valid teacher’s certificate in hand before an appointment can be made. A hiring committee interviewed two interested candidates last week, and made a recommendation between the two, but neither can be appointed until they get that certificate from the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

Marsh said she has a limited number of hours left in the year she can work, so she does not expect to be in the office every day. Her work would be limited to monitoring email and submitting paperwork that have specific deadlines.

If no replacement is approved by the time Marsh’s hours run out, the commissioners intend to contract with Madison County Superintendent of Schools Pam Birkeland.

Commissioners Mike McGinley and John Jackson noted they received interest from two other candidates, who spoke up when they found out the county was having trouble filling the spot. But they are uncertain if they can add those names for consideration, since the county’s posting cut off acceptance of applications at a certain point. The county may have to re-advertise with a new posting if either of the two candidates cannot get those teaching certificates in the near future.

In other action, the commissioners unanimously approved a similar contract for services with Madison County for a sanitarian position, to replace retiring sanitarian Laney Jones. Jones’ last day was Friday.

The county has two sanitarians: Tom Wagenknecht, who is also the Disaster Emergency Services coordinator and fire warden; and Jones. Wagenknecht told the commission he focused on sanitarian duties as they relate to construction – new homes or buildings, renovations of existing homes or buildings – and Jones handled the sanitarian duties that revolved around public health inspections of restaurants, daycares, and other public and private facilities. That setup made sense as Wagenknecht’s background was in construction and Jones’ was in microbiology.

Wagenknecht said a second sanitarian is needed, since he cannot handle all that work and his other responsibilities.

“I do have the training – I wasn’t overly experienced in it – and right now, I don’t have the time,” he said. “This is a lot of work, going around to every one of those food vendors, restaurants, anybody with a kitchen, the Elks, the churches, various public accommodations like swimming pools and day cares.”

The contract would be in effect through Dec. 31, or until a new sanitarian is appointed.