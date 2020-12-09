County commission updates sheriff’s contract with Lima

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved an updated law enforcement service agreement with the town of Lima Nov. 30, which allows a county sheriff’s deputy to enforce town ordinances in addition to Montana state laws.

The prior agreement issued in 2015 was unclear on a few points, and Sheriff Paul Craft has been working with the Lima town council to untangle that. The sheriff’s office has a “Lima deputy” who lives in that part of the county to more quickly respond to calls in the area.

The new agreement puts in a minimum number of hours the Lima deputy puts in for the town, and allows for local ordinance enforcement, such as parking citations. In Montana, cities and towns can develop their own ordinances for such offenses, which are often far less costly on the local level than being charged under state laws.

“It gives the violator a bit of a break, and it generates a little bit of funding for the town of Lima,” Craft said.

The new agreement increases the fee Lima pays to the county for the Lima deputy from $7,800 to $10,781. That amount had not changed since the 2015 year, and the county commission wanted the amount to reflect cost of living increases since then. A separate addendum addressing future cost of living increases still needs to be approved by the Lima town council.

The updated contract also cleans up unclear language from the 2015 agreement.

Since Craft began his tenure at the sheriff’s office, he made some changes to how “resident deputies” are paid at the department. Those payments were a bone of contention between those who live in the Dillon area and the others who focus on specific sections of county such as Wisdom and Lima. Previously, resident deputies received housing stipends. Craft removed that, and adjusted how “on-call” hours are handled to be more fair to all the deputies on the force.