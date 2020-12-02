County commission to decide on solar farm tax abatement

The Beaverhead County Commission is expected to determine if a utility-scale solar project proposal will get a property tax abatement next Monday.

Clenera LLC of Boise, Idaho, seeks up to a 75 percent property tax abatement for two 80-megawatt solar farms it hopes to build on private property off Ten Mile Road, near the NorthWestern Energy transmission station.

The proposal has transformed from the original Apex Solar 1,308-acre solar farm on public lands off Birch Creek Road, to two separate solar farms next to each other dubbed Rattlesnake Solar and Upland Dillon Argenta Solar. Clenera withdrew its proposal to use the Birch Creek land in 2019.

The commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed tax abatement Nov. 30. The proposed abatement is similar to one granted for a Fallon County solar facility, Clenera Director of Business Development Lars Dorr said previously. Clenera estimated the county would receive $6.8 million in tax income from both plants for the first 10 years with the abatement, and $19.6 million total for both over the 40-year life of the project. The state of Montana would receive $3.4 million in the first 10 years with the abatement, and $6.2 million over the 40-year term.

The sticking point for Commissioner Mike McGinley has been the tax classification of the projects, since they are not expected to deliver many long-term local jobs. Dorr said he believes the two plants are to be taxed at Class 8 and Class 4; McGinley argues they should be taxed at a higher rate – Class 13.

McGinley said the Montana Department of Revenue indicated the plant, and a similar one in Fallon County, should be taxed at the higher rate. Uncertainty in that taxing class exists is due to Montana’s code not specifying “utility scale” solar farms tax rates. McGinley spearheaded a request to have the issue settled by the Montana legislature in its upcoming session.

“When you don’t know what the tax class is, you don’t know what type of abatement you are giving,” said county resident Myrna Carpita at the public hearing. “That’s the part that concerns me the most.”

McGinley agreed, noting it’s not the commission’s job to fix the tax code for this particular project, and suggested the developers do not know what the tax class is – they just want a tax break.

“I am sure that the company is more concerned about the $100 million investment they are putting on the ground, rather than the $2 million tax bill they’re getting,” he said.

McGinley added the commission does not have a say on the project itself, since it would be built on private land.

This was the second public hearing on the abatement. The layout of the two plants changed slightly, which warranted a second hearing, McGinley said previously.