County commish one of 32 COVID cases in a week

A Beaverhead County commissioner confirmed he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus last week, and has been in self-quarantine since the diagnosis.

Commissioner John Jackson told the Dillon Tribune he had many of the symptoms of COVID-19, but did not seek a test for confirmation until after his wife’s symptoms worsened. He received the diagnosis Oct. 22, declining to say where he thought they contracted the virus.

“I have no symptoms now,” he said, adding he was not in the courthouse when symptoms appeared.

Jackson said his wife’s symptoms are improving: “She got a hell of a lot sicker than I did. She’s still holding onto a cough she can’t seem to shake.”

Jackson’s symptoms ended 15 days prior to his test confirmation, but must self-quarantine for 10 days after the positive test. That will be through Nov. 1.

Jackson said he attempted to go to the courthouse Monday and was turned away by his friends and co-workers.

“I didn’t want to cause any problems. In my mind I didn’t have any symptoms so I didn’t think it was an issue. But ignorance is no excuse,” he said.

Beaverhead County tallied 32 new cases over the past week, according to state of Montana COVID tracking data. The county clocked 269 total cases, and 34 active cases as of Tuesday. That is an increase of 15 active cases over the past week.

Most new cases in the county were in those in their 60s (10) and 70s (7), followed by those in their 50s (6). New cases this week were also reported in people in their teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 80s.

Montana set new records for new COVID-19 cases and deaths, adding 5,253 total cases and 53 deaths over the past week. Yellowstone and Gallatin counties had triple-digit increases each of several days throughout the week; other counties with large increases include Flathead and Missoula counties.

The state hit its highest daily tally of new cases at 932 on Oct. 22, and its highest daily tally for deaths at 23 on Oct. 21. As of Tuesday, the state recorded 29,346 total cases and 305 deaths. New deaths were reported in Blaine, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Hill, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Meagher, Missoula, Powder River, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Treasure, Valley and Yellowstone counties.

There were more than 8.6 million confirmed COVID cases nationwide, and over 224,600 deaths reported as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.