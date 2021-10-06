County approves preliminary plans for subdivision

A proposed 17-lot major subdivision off Sweetwater Road got the initial thumbs-up from the Beaverhead County Commissioners Monday.

The commission approved 2-0 the preliminary plat for Dancing Winds Estates, with a number of conditions the developer will have to meet before the final sign off.

The owners of the land, Richard R. Long and Susan Cantwell-Long, want to divide roughly 340 acres of land into 17 separate lots as part of the subdivision. The property is bordered on the north by portions of East Bench Canal Road, and is next-door to subdivisions off Sweetwater Estates Drive. The Beaverhead County Planning Board previously recommended preliminary approval to the development with over 20 conditions, which must be met before the commissioners can approve the final plat.

Road access was one of the biggest concerns of Sweetwater Estates homeowners. County subdivision regulations require two entrance and exit locations for public safety purposes. Owner Richard Long considered an emergency access entrance would serve as the second, but the planning board and homeowners were uncertain that was sufficient.

County Planner Rob Macioroski and Long told the commissioners that a road access and maintenance plan is in the works between Long and the neighboring homeowners. Long added he would make changes to the gate at the emergency access roadway to make it clear it is for emergencies only. The final agreement will be filed with the planning department to include with the plat, something the commissioners insisted on with the conditions for approval.

Macioroski said with an agreement in place, a separate entrance will not have to be built to satisfy the county’s subdivision requirements. Long previously called any requirement for construction of a separate entrance a deal-breaker.

“Mr. Long will have to put in a fairly expensive bridge across Bluebird Drive,” Macioroski said. Bluebird Drive will be the main entrance into the subdivi sion.

The commissioners wondered why wildlife-friendly fencing was a condition of approval. Planning board member Ken Scalzone said the intent was to ensure the free flow of wildlife through the properties. Long said he had no requirements in the covenants for fencing properties, though he expected some owners might do so.

Commissioners Mike McGinley and Tom Rice suggested if new lot owners wanted to keep livestock, they would need to put in fencing or cattle guards to keep livestock off the public right of way. Long said he was not opposed to making sure that is specified in the covenants on the lots. The commission changed the wording on the planning board’s previous recommendation to include those changes.