County approves COVID payout

The Beaverhead County Commissioners last week formally approved the process for ensuring the city of Dillon and town of Lima receive COVID-19 reimbursements for expenses.

Commissioner Mike McGinley said the reimbursements are for wages and costs for law enforcement, dispatch and the jail. The county has contracts for service with both municipalities – Dillon pays for half 911 dispatch, and Lima contracts for the services of a Beaverhead County Sheriff’s deputy. The costs are billed to both entities quarterly.

The state’s $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief dollars were used for a variety of purposes. For local governments, wages for law enforcement qualified for reimbursement through Dec. 30.

Near the end of last year, state officials changed the date for through Oct. 31 due to a lack of dollars to cover all expenses. McGinley said the county originally projected to receive $1.5 million overall for the qualifying COVID expenses under the Dec. 31 deadline, he does not have a final dollar amount with the change. The county received $370,000 so far for its dispatch expenses overall; Lima and Dillon’s money will be reimbursed from that.

The dollars do not include other relief dollars used for different groups and agencies in the county, such as fire departments and the ambulance service. The commission’s decision is largely a bookkeeping requirement to ensure a clear financial audit.