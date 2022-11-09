County adopts updated growth policy

The Beaverhead County Commissioners officially adopted the county’s updated growth policy Monday, after roughly three years of work by the county’s planning board.

The policy outlines goals and objectives for the county as a whole, incorporating economic development, recreation, residential and commercial growth. It serves as a guidance document for future growth. It replaces the last growth policy from 2013, county planner Rob Macioroski said, and can be updated as needed.

The updated policy forms the basis for updating county subdivision regulations, and can help officials seek grants for different items listed in the policy itself.

The update began with a community-input survey in August 2020. Beaverhead County planning board members and Macioroski took those answers and attempted to incorporate that feedback into the updated growth policy. There were two public meetings – one with the planning board and another with the Beaverhead County Commissioners – before the commissioners adopted the updated policy.

“It’s been a long haul,” Macioroski told the commissioners before the vote. “I’m glad to see this coming to fruition.”

The coronavirus pandemic slowed down the process, making it difficult for planning board and community members to meet in person.

The planning board will now review and update the county’s subdivision regulations. Macioroski said previously the first step with those regulations is to include changes in state law from the last time those regulations were adopted, and he hopes to update language in light of some of the subdivision battles that have been brewing in the county over the past couple of years. Some of those battles include family-transferred property, road paving responsibilities and water and sewer hookups.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said he appreciated all the work the planning board and various county department heads did to update the policy. The new growth policy is viewable at the county’s website: https://beaverheadcounty. org/departments/ land-services-planner/ .