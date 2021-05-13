County adds 11th COVID death

The coronavirus was "a significant condition contributing" to the August 2020 death of a man in his 30s from Dillon, Beaverhead County Public Health announced Thursday.

The confirmation was made through the routine reconciliation of death records, according to the press release from public health officials.

The death marks the 11th death tallied in the county since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

