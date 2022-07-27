County 911 committee outlines 2022-23 budget

The Beaverhead County 911 committee identified improvements and projects to come for the new fiscal year’s budget at its July 18 meeting.The proposed budget would be similar to last year’s total budget ($293,035), but roughly $133,000 of that was from grants for the 911 center communications and equipment upgrades. Committee chairman and Commissioner Mike McGinley noted the income should be roughly equivalent to the prior year, and the committee needed to highlight potential projects for the new fiscal year.The 911 center is funded through taxes on cell phones and landlines, in addition to grants.Sanitarian Tom Wagenknecht suggested the installation of ...