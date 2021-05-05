County’s fully vaccinated tally nears 3,500

Almost 3,500 Beaverhead County residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though that number may increase slowly in the future now that mass vaccination clinics have been put on hold.

COVID-19 claimed a 10th county resident May 1, Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen said. The man in his 60s died at a Beaverhead County facility.

The county counted 3,400 fully-vaccinated residents (or 42.1% of eligible residents) as of Tuesday, out of 6,820 total doses administered. Statewide, 333,221 residents are fully vaccinated, out of 723,904 total doses administered, according to state of Montana data.

County public health held its last mass vaccination clinic April 30. Public health will continue to schedule people for vaccinations at its offices (see related story).

The county added one new COVID-19 positive case over the past week. There were 908 total cases and one active as of Tuesday. Montana added 1,028 new cases and 11 deaths in the past week. As of Tuesday, the state counted 109,315 total cases and 1,577 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

Coronavirus variants continue to spread in the state. The majority of the variants are the United Kingdom strain (74 of 152 cases). The next most common variants are the two California strains (70). Beaverhead County had two COVID cases result from the California strain.

The state counted 86 total “breakthrough” COVID infections in people who had been vaccinated 14 or more days prior to a positive COVID test, an increase of 31 cases over last week. Of those infections, 13 people required hospitalization, and one person died. The state began tracking breakthrough infections starting in February.

There have been more than 32.2 million total positive cases and over 574,200 deaths tallied nationwide as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.