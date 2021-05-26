County’s COVID vaccinated rate at 44 percent

New COVID-19 cases and deaths are slowing locally and statewide, as vaccination progress continues an upward trend.

Beaverhead County added no new COVID cases to its tally over the past week. As of Tuesday, there were no active cases and 910 total cases listed for the county. The state of Montana added 516 new cases over the past week and four new deaths. As of Tuesday, Montana counted 111,377 total cases and 1,603 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

Statewide, 42% of eligible people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (383,891 people). In Beaverhead County, 44% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated (3,725 people). Those percentages are higher than the nation as a whole – as of Monday, 39.3% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (130.6 million).

The state of Montana did not report new information on “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases this week. As of last week’s report (May 14), there were 159 total breakthrough cases; 16 required hospitalization, and two people died. Breakthrough cases are those that occur when a person is diagnosed with COVID-19 two or more weeks after they received the final dose of vaccine.

Of different virus variants (as of May 14), the most common in the state is the United Kingdom (114) variant, followed by both California strains (80 total between both). The majority of “breakthrough” cases came from the UK strain, followed by the California variants.

There have been more than 32.9 million COVID-19 cases and over 587,300 deaths recorded nationwide since the start of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.